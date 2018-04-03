The No. 8-ranked McLennan baseball team will continue conference play when it hosts North Central for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark, weather permitting.
MCC (25-8, 10-2) went 13-3 in March. A pair of Highlanders also won honors from the NTJCAC on Tuesday, as catcher Josh Breaux was named Player of the Week and pitcher Grant Miller was the Pitcher of the Week. Breaux hit .400 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in five games last week, while Miller earned a complete-game win against Vernon, allowing just one run and three hits.
This will mark MCC’s first meetings of the season with North Central, which is 8-23 overall and 3-13 in league play.