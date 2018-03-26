It was payback time as McLennan College fell to San Jacinto-North in baseball Monday in Houston. The final score was 4-2. No. 5 MCC had beaten the No. 6 Gators, 11-3, in a game at the Bosque River Ballpark on March 12. Daniel Cole was the losing pitcher for the Highlanders.

Scoring began in the bottom of the second inning as San Jac pushed over two runs. MCC tied it up at the top of the seventh with Grant Miller hitting a homer with Griffin Paxton on base after hitting a double.

After leaving the bases loaded at the top of the ninth, the Highlanders allowed a walk and a home run in the bottom of the inning, giving the Gators the lead and the game.

MCC (23-6, 7-1 conference) faces Vernon College twice this week. The Highlanders will host a doubleheader on Wednesday at 1 p.m. They will travel to Vernon for another doubleheader on Friday for a noon start.

