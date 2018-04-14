McLennan College softball came home to host Vernon College in a doubleheader. The teams split the games, MCC winning the first, 8-0 in five innings, and Vernon winning the second, 4-3, in eight.
The No. 15 Highlassies (23-6, 19-5 conference) have won the four game series against Vernon, having swept their earlier doubleheader March 14. Today’s split leaves the ‘Lassies one game behind front-leading Temple College. Vernon (12-27, 7-17) remains in seventh in the conference.
MCC will play Grayson College on Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark in a doubleheader beginning at noon.