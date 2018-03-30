The McLennan College Highlassies are ranked No. 20 in the current poll. They left no doubt that they deserve the ranking after two lop-sided wins against Cisco College Friday afternoon in Crisco. The Highlassies won the first game 14-1, and took the night-cap on a run-ruled 17-5 score.
The first game started like it might be a low-scoring game with MCC (18-3, 14-2 conference) scoring one run in the top of the first inning. But the game took a different turn in the second as the ‘Lassies scored five unanswered runs. They scored two more in the third, with Cisco scoring their only run in that same inning. There were then three innings without scores. MCC decided the final inning was time to make some more noise, and exploded for six more runs.
Victoria Vasquez took the win for MCC with Breanna Heredia providing closing assistance. Three Highlassies—Emeri Eubanks, Olivia Lantigua and Kaitlin Richards—hit two doubles and drove in a total of 10 runs.
In the second game, MCC used 10 runs in the second inning to put the game away early. Cisco led briefly, 3-2, at the end of the first inning, but could only muster another two runs in the bottom of the fourth, while McLennan add five more runs over the last three innings.
Emily Klanika was the winning pitcher. Zayra Olguin went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs.
The ‘Lassies will be at home against North Central for a doubleheader Monday beginning at 1 p.m. This is a makeup for games that were postponed due to inclement weather Wednesday.