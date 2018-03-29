McLennan College welcomed Vernon College to the Bosque River Ballpark, apparently telling the Chaparrals to make themselves at home. Vernon promptly did so, winning the first game of the doubleheader, 5-2, behind the pitching o Jean Muntaner and Cooper Edwards. Cooper helped his cause along with a #RBI homer in the top of the sixth. Jerry Davis added a second homer for the Chapparals.
That was enough to cause the No. 3 Highlanders to remove the welcome mat and run-rule the visitors 12-1 in 4½ innings. Alex DeLeon was the winning pitcher for the home team, with Nick Thornquist supporting in relief.
MCC (23-8, 8-2 conference) scored in each inning, with a vast infusion of seven runs in the second inning. A combination of solid short ball hitting and errors allowed the scoring binge, with Nick Thornquist scored the first run by crossing the plate and scored the seventh run with an RBI, hitting in Keaton Milford.
The Chapparals were held to five hits and had seven errors, while the Highlanders managed 10 hits and one error.
The two teams return to Vernon on Friday to play two more games. The first game will start at noon with the second to begin at 3 p.m.