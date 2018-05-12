GRAND PRAIRIE — The McLennan mashers dialed up a miracle.
With their team trailing 8-6 entering the ninth in an elimination game against New Mexico, Josh Breaux and Peyton Grassanovits smacked home runs to rally the Highlanders to a 9-8 win. That keeps MCC alive in the elimination bracket at the Region V tournament at AirHogs Stadium.
MCC (41-15) will face Grayson College at 10 a.m. Sunday. If the Highlanders win that one, they’ll advance in the double-elimination tournament to play at 8 p.m. Sunday.
In the ninth, Breaux hammered his 18th home run of the year — and second of the game — to cut New Mexico’s lead to 8-7. Following a Keaton Milford single, pinch hitter Grassanovits came up with the hit of MCC’s season, a two-run blast that proved to be the game-winner.
Daniel Cole worked a perfect ninth for the win.