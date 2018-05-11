GRAND PRAIRIE — If McLennan Community College’s baseball team wants to make another run to Grand Junction, it’s going to have to take the long road to get there.
Third-seeded Midland upended second-seeded MCC, 9-5, in the opening round at the Region V Tournament on Friday at Texas AirHog Stadium. That sends the Highlanders to the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament, where they’ll face the loser of Temple and New Mexico in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Midland (36-20) held the Highlanders (40-15) in check much of the day, as MCC mustered only one run through the first seven innings. The Highlanders did finish with a flourish, scoring four runs in the final two frames, including two on Josh Breaux’s 16th home run of the season.
However, the deficit was too much to overcome for MCC, which must now win six straight games over the next four days to claim an automatic spot in the Juco World Series.