The McLennan Community College women’s golf team will take aim at a national title when it tees off at the NJCAA Women’s National Championship beginning Monday.
The four-day tournament is slated for Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.
MCC is the third-ranked team in the nation, according to GolfStat, behind defending national champion Daytona (Fla.) State and No. 2 Seminole (Fla.) State. But the Highlassies should be a championship contender after playing a variety of rugged tournaments this spring, including several with four-year colleges in the field.
MCC has three previous national titles in its history — in 1998, 2002 and 2007. Those all came under Stan Mitchell, the father of MCC’s first-year head coach, Jones Mitchell.