TEMPLE – The fifth-ranked McLennan Community College baseball team picked up a split with the rival Temple Leopards on Wednesday. The Highlanders blanked Temple, 2-0, in the opener, but stumbled in the second game, 4-2.
In the opener, Alex DeLeon gave the Highlanders (30-9 overall, 15-3 conference) a superior pitching performance in the shutout, while Nick Urbantke tallied the save. In the second game, Nick Thornquist homered for MCC, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a solid effort on the mound from the Leopards’ trio of Ryan Keesee, Nick Mendivil and freshman Jesse Reed, who recorded the final three outs for the save.
MCC and Temple will resume the four-game series at 1 p.m. Saturday, when the stage shifts to Waco.