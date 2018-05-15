Temple College will represent Region V in the World Series after the NJCAA ruled that McLennan Community College and Cisco College must forfeit their Monday night game after both benches cleared following an incident at home plate.
Under NJCAA rules, any player leaving his position on the field, dugout or bullpen will be ejected from the game if a fight may have broken out. MCC coach Mitch Thompson disagreed with the ejections in the Region V tournament championship game in Grand Prairie because coaches from both teams quickly separated the players and there were no punches thrown.
“In my opinion, the ruling by the NJCAA is nothing short of a travesty,” Thompson said. “In my 28 years of coaching college athletics, I’ve never seen anything like this. The fact that the players from Cisco and MCC are not going to be allowed to play out this championship on the field is an absolute shame.”
Additionally, any assistant coaches and players involved in the confrontation who return next season will have to serve a two-game suspension.
“My assistant coaches are now suspended for the next two games next year for going out on the field and stopping anything else from happening,” Thompson said. “The only person who is allowed on the field is the head coach. So I’m supposed to separate 30 players from my team and Coach (David) White is supposed to get 30 players from his team and separate them.”
The Highlanders held an 11-9 lead over the Wranglers in the sixth inning of the championship game when the controversial ruling occurred. A win would have sent Cisco to the NJCAA World Series while MCC had to win that game to force a winner-take-all final game in the double-elimination tournament.
Cisco’s William Hollis slid into home plate after he raced from second base on a teammate’s single to left field. After the slide, MCC catcher Nick Thornquist attempted to re-tag Hollis.
“The play was bang-bang at home plate and our guy did not know whether he had tagged the runner out or if the runner had actually touched home plate,” Thompson said. “He then went back to re-tag the runner. The Cisco runner got up and came from behind our catcher and said something to him. Our catcher reacted to what was said and went toward the Cisco player and chest-bumped him.”
After Thornquist chest-bumped Hollis, players from both teams ran toward home plate. But the MCC and Cisco coaches quickly stepped in and separated the players without further incident.
“Both the McLennan and Cisco coaching staffs were quickly able to get in between the players and redirect their teams back to the dugouts,” Thompson said. “The entirety of the confrontation took 15 seconds before players had been separated and headed back to their dugouts and back to their positions on the field.”
Thompson believes NJCAA officials were too quick to enforce the letter of the law instead of ruling on what actually happened during the confrontation.
“The NJCAA bylaws state violent behavior is defined as an act in which bench personnel other than the head coach leave the bench area or the designated warmup area when a fight may or has broken out,” Thompson said. “I believe this to be a basketball rule that has found its way on to the baseball field. In my opinion the rule is extremely broad in its definition and gives the NJCAA all the latitude in the world to determine any time a fight may break out.
“Let me say the situation that took place in the sixth inning game was not a benches clearing brawl, it was not a benches clearing altercation. It was a confrontation. During the entirety of the confrontation there was not one extended arm push or a single punch thrown by either team. The play occurred in a regional championship game where emotions were high and where the intensity of the game is strong.”
After Thornquist chest-bumped Hollis, home plate umpire Demond Thomas pushed Thornquist back from the area of confrontation.
“Arguably the most aggressive thing that happened on the field during the entire confrontation was the home-plate umpire physically pushing our catcher back some 20-plus feet rather than getting in between the two groups of players and shouting instructions to separate,” Thompson said. “Make no mistake about it, the home-plate umpire played a key role in creating the situation.”
MCC officials unsuccessfully appealed the ruling. Temple will advance to the NJCAA World Series after it had been eliminated by MCC from the Region V tournament with a 10-2 win earlier Monday.
More than anything, Thompson is disappointed players from MCC and Cisco didn’t have a chance to finish the game for the Region V tournament championship to get a shot to play in the World Series.
“These were clearly the two best baseball teams in our region all year long and both the teams’ players are extremely talented and have been working extremely hard since August in preparation for this championship moment,” Thompson said.