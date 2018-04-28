The McLennan College Highlassies traveled to Gainesville, Texas, to face North Central Texas College in a doubleheader Saturday. The two teams split the games, MCC taking the first, 3-2, and North Central winning the second, 9-1. The games bring the ‘Lassies’ regular season to a close.
The ‘Lassies opened the scoring in the first game with two runs in the top of the second inning. Genisa Marrero-Carter singled and Emeri Eubanks homered, bringing both runners across the plate.
In the seventh inning, Marrero-Carter and Eubanks again accounted for MCC’s run. Marrero-Carter scored off a Eubanks double. North Central responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the same inning, but it wasn’t enough.
In the second game, it was all North Central. McLennan scored its only run in the top of the first. North Central responded with eight runs in the bottom of the fourth, adding an extra run in the bottom of the sixth to run-rule the game.
MCC (26-11, 22-10 conference) now await the Region V tournament. They currently sit in third place in NTJCAC standings, six games behind Temple College and one game behind Weatherford. The ‘Lassies will compete in the Region V North Tournament Friday at Craig Ranch in McKinney, where they will face Grayson at noon to open the tournament.