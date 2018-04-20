Due to the expected inclement weather Saturday, the McLennan College softball doubleheader scheduled in Hillsboro has been rescheduled to Sunday, with a time to be determined.
The No. 15 Highlassies (24-7, 20-6 conference) are used to weather changes, having had eight games cancelled in February due to conditions not conducive to softball. The games moved to Sunday in Hillsboro will give MCC the chance to sweep the series against Hill College. The ‘Lassies won the first two games, 8-0 and 9-0, in Waco on March 21.