There’s nothing quite like a rival game to get the competitive fires burning more brightly. The Highlassies’ softball team will travel down the road to take on Temple College at Temple Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at noon.
McLennan College (15-2, 11-1 conference) has seen their schedule depleted by weather earlier this season, but have managed to play winning ball when the weather has allowed it. Temple (22-3, 11-1 conference) will look to stop the ‘Lassies’ six-game winning streak. This will be the first meeting of the teams this season.