McLennan College softball plays their last doubleheader of the season when the Highlassies travel to Gainesville, Texas, Saturday and face North Central Texas College. The first game is scheduled for noon, with the second game set for 2 p.m.
MCC (25-10, 21-9 conference) hopes to end on a winning note, having recently ended a three-game losing streak. They find themselves in second place in conference play, five games behind Temple College. North Central Texas (32-21, 17-13) is in fourth place, two games ahead of Hill County.