McLennan Community College will begin play in the NJCAA Region V North Softball Tournament on Saturday at noon.
The tournament was postponed from Friday due to the weather. The tournament is being played at The Ballfield at Craig Ranch in McKinney.
The Highlassies (26-11) are the third seed in the tournament, and will open against sixth-seed Grayson College (19-21) at noon Saturday. The event continues Sunday and Monday, with the championship game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday. The winner of the tournament will advance to the NJCAA Division I Softball Championship on May 16-19 at St. George, Utah.