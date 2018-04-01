Being an eighth grader is an awkward time. A person is too young to be treated as an adult, but too old to be treated like a kid. The average 14-year-old wants to start being taken seriously, but still wants to be able to have fun.
When Jones Mitchell was in the eighth grade, he took a test to help determine what kind of vocation he might want to enter. He was a year away from starting high school, and after that college, then a career. Eighth grade was the time to start honing in on that idea.
So Mitchell took the test. A couple of weeks later, the counselor called him in. At first, she suggested that he hadn’t taken the test seriously. All that Jones remembers was that there didn’t seem to be any options for teaching or coaching, something he really wanted to do. When the counselor found this out, she suggested he have a Plan B picked out.
Mitchell, the women’s golf coach in his first year at McLennan Community College, recalled this story when asked if his father, former MCC women’s golf coach Stan Mitchell, had taught him much about golf and coaching. Growing up in China Spring, learning from his father, the younger Mitchell had a yearning to carry on the family business.
His response to the counselor’s suggestion that he find something else? “I’ll show her.”
Growing up as the coach’s son, Jones remembers hanging around the golf team growing up. One of the stories Stan liked to tell to recruits was about a time when a preschool-aged Jones was sitting on a player’s lap, watching a Batman movie. Jones would tell the player what was going to happen next.
He learned golf from his father, as well as Danny Garvin and Larry Salter. “They helped put the puzzle together,” Jones said.
Jones played golf all through his high school days at China Spring. He was a varsity member all four years, the team winning district each of those years. In his junior year, the team won the regional title. He also won the individual district crown his senior year.
From there, he was given a scholarship to play golf at the University of Texas-Brownsville. He loved the Valley, though it took him about a semester to adjust to a very different culture from Central Texas. He enjoyed living in the valley, where the weather allowed for year-round golfing, and the food was “great.”
The coaches at UT-Brownsville were brothers Jesse and Bob Lucio.
“They were great golfers, but they wouldn’t admit to it,” Mitchell said.
While both coaches helped him a lot, it was Bob that really made an impact on his student. “[Bob] really emphasized the mental part of the game,” he said.
Bob helped Mitchell see that golf involved more than just the mechanics, but it was also a game of the mind and of the will.
It was during Jones’ last year at UT-B that he became an assistant under Bob Lucio, Jesse having left the coaching profession after Mitchell’s sophomore year. Mitchell found himself taking extra classes in order to graduate due to a counseling mix-up, and was given the task of working primarily with the women’s golf team, while Lucio and Mitchell’s good friend, Anthony Lopez, the other graduate assistant, worked with the men’s team.
It was somewhat strange, coaching players who only a few months ago were his peers.
“Some of the women really didn’t pay that much attention to what I had to say since they saw me as a fellow student,” Jones said. “But others knew that my dad had coached and that I probably knew a thing or two, so they were willing to listen and learn.”
He coached the Brownsville women’s team to a second-place finish in the NAIA Red River Conference that year.
After graduating, it took a while for him to get back to the Waco area. He worked in various bars and restaurants, when he was approached about working at Lake Waco Golf Club. They needed a manager and cook at the time. He later began assisting in other areas, eventually becoming an assistant pro.
Stan Mitchell had coached at MCC from 1996, when golf was a club sport, through the 2017 season. While coaching there, he led the Highlassies to three national titles, in 1998, 2002 and 2007.
Jones joined his dad as a volunteer assistant for the 2017 year. When Stan stepped down, MCC offered Jones the head job.
When asked if he sometimes “hears” his dad when Jones is coaching, he chuckled and said, “All the time. I’ll say things all the time that he used to say. There’s this one drill Dad would make me do all the time. I’d groan and roll my eyes, but I did it. Now, I have my team doing the same drill. I hear their groans and see their eyes roll, but I tell them that I get it, but that the drill works.”
The Highlassies travel to Eastland, Texas, for the NJCAA Region V tournament beginning Monday. He feels confident the team will finish first or second. They play another tournament April 9-10 at Oklahoma City, then will play in the NJCAA Championships May 14-17 at Mesa, Arizona.
Jones Mitchell will be there the whole way. Despite what his eighth grade counselor says.