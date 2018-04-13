Mitch Thompson, head coach of the McLennan Community College baseball team, mentions the statistic with pride. Over the past two years, no college in all of the United States -- including four-year schools -- has had more catchers selected in the Major League Draft than MCC. During that time, three catchers with ties to MCC have been selected.
One of those guys is Josh Breaux, who should keep the streak going by being drafted again this summer.
Breaux, a sophomore catcher for the Highlanders, is listed as the No. 1 junior college prospect for the 2018 draft by the Perfect Game scouting service. Not the No. 1 catcher — the No. 1 player. The fact that, after 37 games, he's batting .353 with nine homers, 39 RBIs and he's scored 36 runs has something to do with that.
The numbers are impressive. But what’s even more impressive is meeting and talking with Breaux. One comes away from such an encounter with a sense that here is a young man — he’s 20 years old — who exudes confidence, but isn’t cocky. It’s obvious from the conversation that Breaux knows what he can do and what he’s capable of, but he also knows the hard work that went into developing and honing his skills both behind and at the plate.
He plays with a chip on his shoulder that gives him a steely determination to prove himself to be one of the best.
Breaux began playing baseball in Tomball, just outside of Houston. He wanted to be a shortstop, but “I got bigger and slower, and they suggested I play catcher," he said. Now he loves catching, but it’s easy to see that he really loves hitting.
When asked about his favorite players, his first answer is Babe Ruth. Why? Because Ruth was the Sultan of Swat, the home run king for so many years, a man who revolutionized the game of baseball with his hitting. Josh Hamilton is also a favorite, because of what he had to overcome to remain successful in baseball. What about Pudge Rodriguez or some other catcher? Not so much. A lot of respect, but the favorite is the Babe.
He tried football in the eighth grade, but baseball was the first love, and that was the focus throughout high school. He was good enough that the Houston Chronicle named him its Class 5A Player of the Year, was named to the all-state team, and was honored as a Houston Baseball Coaches Association all-star.
You might think that a player like that would have colleges beating down his door. Oddly enough, that wasn’t the case. And that was Thompson’s blessing. Breaux agreed to play at MCC, selecting the Highlanders over a professional contract.
“I want to go to whichever organization will work with me and help me become better,” Breaux said, when asked about how the college-pro conundrum. He’s signed to play for Arkansas after he graduates from MCC (he currently as a 3.5 GPA working on a business degree), but figures to again have a decision ahead whether to go pro.
Breaux isn’t a brash young man. He’s quiet and confident. He prefers to lead by the way he represents himself on the field, both during games and during practice. If teammates see him working hard and trying to constantly better himself and the team, he hopes that will carry over to them as well.
He is genuinely grateful for the support he’s had as he’s grown as a baseball player. When asked who were influential to him, he mentions his family. Not just Dad or Mom or both. He mentions the entire family, including grandparents, as well as his high school coaches. And he really appreciates the coaching he’s had at MCC.
The feeling is mutual. Thompson said that Breaux isn't just a great player, but a great person.
“We had practice at 3 o’clock yesterday,” Thompson said.” That wrapped up at 5, and Josh worked on his hitting at least until 7 p.m. After that, he was heading to the weight room. That just tells you the kind of dedication he has.”
Another coach added that Breaux does all the little things necessary to become a better player.
Of course, one day the cleats will have to be hung up for the last time, and after that, what are Breaux's plans?
“I have no idea," Breaux said with a honest laugh. He’s focused on baseball and being the best he can be.
Not just good enough to be drafted or sign with a four-year program. He wants to be one of the best players in all of the game, like his baseball hero Ruth. Asked if he plans to make the Baseball Hall of Fame someday, with a straight face and a confident look in his eye, he said, “Yes.”
“You think you can make it that far?”
“Yes, I do.”
It's a lofty goal, but Breaux seemingly has the skills, the work ethic and the confidence to achieve it.
And when he does, it will just be one more instance where a nice guy didn’t finish last.