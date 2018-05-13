GRAND PRAIRIE — Pushed into a corner, the McLennan Community College baseball team continues to show plenty of fight.
After dropping their opener at the Region V Tournament on Friday to drop into the loser’s bracket, MCC couldn’t afford another loss in the double-elimination bracket. So far, so good. The Highlanders won their second straight game on Sunday morning, crushing Grayson, 10-0, to keep their hopes alive.
With that win, MCC (42-15) advanced to face either Midland or Odessa at 8 p.m. Sunday. That game was not completed at press time.
In the five-inning, run-rule win over Grayson, the Highlanders put the game away with a five-run fifth inning. And they didn’t even have to swing the bat much, scoring on a sacrifice fly, two bases-loaded walks, a balk, and Mitchell Caskey’s RBI single.
Dylan Neuse doubled and tripled to pace MCC at the plate, while former West High School standout Keaton Milford went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Alex DeLeon had a strong game on the mound, allowing only three hits while working the full five innings.