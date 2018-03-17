The No. 2 men’s golf team from McLennan Community College will compete in the New Mexico Junior College Invitational at the Rockwind Golf Club in Hobbs, New Mexico. The tournament is a two-day event, beginning Sunday.
The tournament is the last MCC will compete in prior to the NJCAA District II Championships to be played in Lubbock on April 16-17.
The Highlanders finished in third in their previous competition at the Sonny Wiginton Intercollegiate at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico. The team, which finished with 607, was led by Matt Lorentzen’s sixth-place finish with a 149.