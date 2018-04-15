McLennan College’s men’s golf team travels to Lubbock for the NJCAA District II Championship. The tournament begins Monday and ends Tuesday. The course is the Rawls Golf Course, a 7,207-yard, par-72 course designed by golf architect Tom Doak. It is the official course for Texas Tech.
The Highlanders are currently ranked No. 3 in the country by Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Div. I Coaches Poll and No. 4 in the NJCAA Div. I Men’s golf rankings. They are coming off a second place finish at the NMJC Thunderbird Invitational in Hobbs, New Mexico. New Mexico Junior College placed first, with Odessa College third.
The team will then travel to Pottsboro, Texas, for the NJCAA Southwest Championship April 23-24.