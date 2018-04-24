POTTSBORO – The McLennan Community College men’s golf team is heading back to a familiar location, that being the national tournament.
MCC qualified for nationals for the 16th straight year by finishing second at the NJCAA Southwest Championship on Tuesday. The Highlanders carded rounds of 290, 295 and 288 for an 873 total, finishing one stroke behind champion Midland, at the par-72 Tanglewood Resort.
Alex Isakson shot 74-73-68 – 215 to finish in third place, individually, and lead the Highlanders. Judd Tilson finished in seventh place (74-75-71 – 220) and Matthew Lorentzen (71-74-77 – 222) came in 10th for MCC.
The NJCAA Division I Golf Championship will be held May 15-18 at the Rawls Course in Lubbock.