McLennan College men’s golf entered the final round of the NJCAA Men’s Division I National Championship in sixth place after shooting a team 305 on the par-72 The Rawls Course in Lubbock. Their score for the three completed rounds is 877. The Highlanders were unable to advance beyond that point, shooting a final round of 285 for a tournament 1,162 and ended the tournament in sixth place.
Indian Hills claimed the championship, holding off Iowa Western by nine strokes. Midland finished in third.
Freshman Matt Lorentzen was in second after the third round, but fell into a tie for fifth at the end, shooting 284 for the tournament.
The Highlanders and Highlassies both ended their seasons finishing in the top 10 of their respective NJCAA Golf Championships. The women came in third Thursday.