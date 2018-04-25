Win some, lose some — that was the story for the McLennan Community College softball team, which picked up a split with No. 3-ranked and conference-leading Temple on Wednesday.
The Leopards blanked the Highlassies, 3-0, in the opening game behind a supreme pitching effort from Temple’s Daliliah Barrera in the circle. But MCC bounced back for a 2-1 win in the second game at Bosque River Ballpark.
Barrera limited MCC to only two hits, neutralizing any chance of an upset in the opener. She improved to 16-1 with a 0.82 ERA on the year.
However, in the second game, MCC’s Emily Klanika did an admirable job of holding the Leopards (37-6, 26-4) in check. Klanika scattered six hits and gave up a single run in the complete-game effort.
Yet the Highlassies (25-10, 21-9) still trailed 1-0 until the sixth, when Cassie Pavlas and Kaitlin Richards set the table with doubles, before Genisa Marrero-Carter sent both runners plateward with a double of her own.
MCC will close out the regular season at North Central in Gainesville on Saturday.