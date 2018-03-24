McLennan College softball travelled down the road to Temple for a doubleheader Saturday. They returned to Waco with a split. Temple won the opener, 5-0, with the Highlassies coming out on top in the second game, 3-1.
Temple scored their runs with one in the third inning, and two each in the fourth and fifth innings. Victoria Velasquez took the loss for MCC (16-3, 12-2 conference).
In the second game, Emil Klanika earned the win for the ‘Lassies. Temple took the lead with a run in the first inning, but MCC tied it up in the third. They added two more runs in the fifth.
The Highlassies host North Central the Bosque River Ballpark for a Wednesday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.