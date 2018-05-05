McLennan College softball got off to a promising start as the Highlassies took a 9-2 win Saturday over Grayson College in the rain-delayed Region V North Tournament. The game, originally set to begin at noon, didn’t start until 2:30 p.m. at the Ballfields at Craig Ranch in McKinney. Victoria Vasquez was the winning pitcher.
The teams exchanged runs in the first inning. Then the ‘Lassies scored three runs in the bottom of the second as Cassie Pavlas shot the ball over the fence to bring in two runners. The two teams again swapped runs in the third inning before MCC broke open the game for good with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Pavlas had a homer and 3 RBIs for the ‘Lassies, and Kaitlin Richards went 2-3 with a double and 2RBIs. Emeri Eubanks also had a double and one RBI.
MCC faces No. 2 seed Weatherford Sunday at 8:30 p.m.