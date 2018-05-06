After a dramatic win Saturday that advanced McLennan College into the third round of the winner’s bracket in the Region V North Tournament, the Highlanders were unable to sustain the winning ways as they fell to Temple College Sunday, 3-2, in McKinney.
MCC Saturday entered the last inning of the game with a two-run lead, but saw that lead narrowed to one when Weatherford hit a home run with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Weatherford immediately followed that with a triple, and then a hit batter, placing the winning runs on third and first. Fortunately, the Highlassies were able to end the game with a caught fly in the foul zone.
Sunday, the ‘Lassies took an immediate lead with two runs in the top of the first inning. Temple did not answer until the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring two runs to even the game. Temple then scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth, and held MCC scoreless for the last six innings.
McLennan now faces either Weatherford or Grayson in an elimination game Monday at noon. Winner of the elimination game will then play Temple in the championship.