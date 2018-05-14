The McLennan Community College golf team shot a score of 329 in the first round of the NJCAA Women’s National Championship at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.
The Highlassies are 40 shots behind leader Dayton State College (289). The next five teams are Seminole State (308), Redland (328), Western Texas (329) and Dodge City (334). UT-Tyler is in seventh (339).
Alejandra Rodriguez and Caroline Traylor shot the best round for MCC at 82 and are currently tied for 27th place in the individual races. MCC’s Tyler Morrison shot an 85, Makenna Davidson shot 89 and Joely Henderson shot 90.
The tournament is scheduled for four rounds through Thursday.