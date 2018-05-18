First year coach Jones Mitchell followed a big pair of shoes when his father, Stan Mitchell, stepped down from being the McLennan College women’s golf head coach. Under his father, the Highlassies had had quite a bit of success.
But Mitchell the son needn’t worry. He coached this year’s team to a third place finish at the NJCAA Women’s National Championship at the Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. The team shot a four-round 1280 total, finishing behind champion Dayton State College and runner-up Seminole State.
Individually, sophomore Alejandra Rodriguez shot a tournament 316 and finished in 16th place. Tyler Morrison, also a sophomore, came in 20th with a 319. Freshman Caroline Traylor (29th), sophomore Makenna Davidson (tied for 31st) and sophomore Joely Henderson (35th) all finished with respectable scores for the tournament.