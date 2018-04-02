McLennan College’s women’s golf team advanced to the NJCAA National Championship by finishing in second place in the NJCAA Region V Championship Monday. The event was held at Lakeside Golf Course in Eastland, Texas. The team shot 310, two shots behind Western Texas’ winning score. Ranger was a distant third with 339.
Tyler Morrison was the highest scoring Highlassie by shooting 75.
MCC has qualified for the NJCAA National Championship for 21 consecutive years. This year’s competition will take place at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, May 14-17.
The ‘Lassies will play a warm-up tourney when they compete in the O-City Classiscs April 9-10 at Oklahoma City.