McLennan College’s Highlassies golf team ended the HBU Women’s Husky Intercollegiate tournament in eighth place with a final overall score of 988. The tournament was played at the Blackhorse Golf Club in Cypress.
Tyler Morrison was MCC’s best individual player, shooting 239. She finished in a tie for 28th place.
Lamar and Houston Baptist tied for first place, with Lamar gaining the win based on the fifth player’s score. Sam Houston’s Hannah Alberto won the individual honors with a three round 213.
MCC travels to Eastland, Texas, on April 2 to compete in the NJCAA Region V Championship at Lakeside Golf Course.