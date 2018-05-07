McKINNEY — McLennan Community College’s softball team began Monday knowing it needed to win three games to advance to the NJCAA Softball World Series. The team fell one win short, falling to Temple in McKinney in the deciding game.
It ended a roller-coaster season for the fourth-seeded Highlassies. They came into the tournament on the heels of the resignation of head coach Manny Ordones, who had been with the team since 2003, amid an investigation that school officials declined to elaborate upon, calling it a “personnel matter.” Assistant coach Jessica Smith, who joined the staff in 2015, coached the team through the Region V North tournament. The team went 4-3 in the tournament, with all three losses coming to eventual champ Temple.
The first game of the day was a rematch against Weatherford. With Victoria Vasquez in the pitcher’s circle, the Highlassies earned a 5-2 victory.
Weatheford took the early lead, scoring both of their runs in the top of the second inning. MCC waited until the fourth inning to score. Ariana Hernandez scored the run after reaching base on an error, then stealing second. She advanced to third on a fly ball and scored on single by Emeri Eubanks.
MCC took the lead with three runs in the fifth, then added one more run in the sixth inning.
The victory gave the ‘Lassies the right to play Temple once again in the tournament. Emily Klanika started the game for MCC and dialed up five straight scoreless innings before being relieved by Emily Gray in the sixth. Victoria Vasquez entered the game in the eighth inning after the Highlassies had scored two runs in the top of the inning, the latter when Cassie Pavlas stole home. Vasquez shut out Temple and got the win, 2-0.
The win forced MCC’s third and final game of the day.
The Lady Leopards struck first, scoring five runs in the bottom of the third. They followed with an additional run in the fifth.
MCC scored three in the top of the sixth. Pavlas reached first on an error, advancing by a single from Olivia Lantigua. Both Pavlas and Lantigua scored off a double by Genisa Marrero-Carter. Marrero-Carter advanced to third on an error and scored when Maddie Warhol hit a single.
The ‘Lassies were unable to score any more runs, and Temple added five more in the bottom of the sixth to close the game via the run rule, 11-3. The Lady Leopards will move on to the national tournament.
MCC ends the season at 30-13.