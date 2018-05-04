McLennan College softball begins NJCAA Region V North Softball Tournament Saturday at The Ballfield at Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The third-seeded Highlassies will face No. 6 seed Grayson College in a noon game which will open the double-elimination tournament.
The game was scheduled to be played Friday, but the inclement weather forecast for the day led to the one-day postponement. The tournament will continue on Sunday and Monday, with the championship game scheduled or Monday at 2;30 p.m.