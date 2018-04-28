McLennan College baseball swept Grayson College Saturday, taking the doubleheader, 11-4 and 14-5, at the Bosque River Ballpark Saturday. The wins stretch MCC’s current streak to three, and places them one half game behind Cisco College in the NTJCAC standings.
The No. 16 Highlanders (36-14, 21-7 conference) will next play in the Region V North tournament, likely as the second seed. Last year, MCC advanced to the Junior College World Series. It was one of the goals of the team at the beginning of their season to once again advance to the JCWS.