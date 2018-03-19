McLennan College’s baseball team traveled to Wharton to play a conference game. They left Wharton with their 18th win out of 24 games, as the Highlanders routed the Pioneers, 16-1.
No. 9 MCC (18-6, 3-1 conference) scored early and often, scoring in each of the seven innings of the run-ruled game. The Highlanders had 13 hits in the game, including home runs by Josh Breaux, who hit two in the game, Aidan Shepardson and Keaton Milford.
MCC’s winning pitcher was Levi David. Head coach Mitch Thompson managed to get several pitchers into the game. He let David pitch the first three innings, then sent in Brady Childress in the fourth, Christian Larson in the fifth, Tristen Bayless in the sixth and Nick Urbanke in the seventh.
McLennan hosts Weatherford College for a doubleheader Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark. The first game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. for a seven-inning game, followed by a nine-inning game at 4 p.m.