Having wrapped up the regular season as the No. 2 baseball team in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, McLennan Community College travels to Grand Prairie to play in the eight-team Region V Baseball Tournament beginning Friday. The Highlanders will open the tournament with a 5 p.m. game against Midland College, the No. 3 team from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference.
No. 13 MCC (40-14, 25-7 conference) joins No. 1 Cisco, No. 3 Grayson and No. 4 Temple from the North. They face the top four teams — New Mexico JC, Midland, Odessa and Howard — from the Western conference in a double-elimination tournament.
The Highlanders enter the tournament with some honors given to the team. Freshman Grant Miller was named co-pitcher of the year and first-team all-conference. Catcher Josh Breaux was also named to the first team. Pitcher Alex DeLeon and designated hitter Keaton Milford were placed on the second team.
MCC has been successful in postseason play lately. In 2017, the Highlanders finished the season in fifth place at the Juco World Series while posting a 42-13 record. The 2016 team went 45-12, but failed to get out of regional play. MCC finished that season with a No. 11 national ranking.
The 2015 Highlanders fell one game shy of winning the Juco World Series, falling to Northwest Florida, 15-1, in the championship game. They had a final record of 41-20.
This year’s team started the year with an eight-game winning streak. MCC found itself in a five-game skid toward the end of April, but ended the regular season with seven straight wins.