The men’s golf team at McLennan College is ranked No. 5 in the final spring. The Highlanders garnered 35 points in the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division 1 Coaches Poll.
Indian Hills (Iowa) is the unanimous No. 1 choice with 60 points, followed by Midland (53 points), Central Alabama (39 points) and Eastern Florida State (36 points).
Other conference opponents in the poll are No. 9 Western Texas, No. 10 Odessa. New Mexico just missed out of the Top 10, falling one point behind Odessa.
MCC competes in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship May 15-18 at The Rawls Course in Lubbock.