The No. 15 Highlassies of McLennan College split their doubleheader Monday against Grayson College at the Bosque River Ballpark. Grayson took the first game, 8-6, and MCC won the second, 5-3.
The ‘Lassies (24-7, 20-6 conference) opened the scoring in the first game with a four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Grayson responded with three runs of their own in the top of the third and added a tying run in the top of the fourth.
Grayson (17-15, 11-13 conference) took the lead for good in the next inning. They were able to bring four runs in at the top of the fifth, while MCC scored one in the bottom. The Highlassies scored one more run in the bottom of the seventh, but that was all they could muster.
In the second game, the teams remained scoreless for the first three innings. McLennan finally broke open the game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but they saw their lead evaporate in the sixth. Grayson scored three runs to tie the game, but the Highlassies weren’t through. They responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, then held Grayson scoreless in the top of the seventh to notch the win.
The Highlassies travel to Hill College in Hillsboro for a conference doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at noon. They will have two more conference doubleheaders, at home against Temple, April 25, and at North Central Texas, April 28, to conclude their regular season.