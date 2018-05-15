LUBBOCK — After one round of the NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships, McLennan Community College knows it has some work to do.
MCC sits in ninth place in the 20-team field, shooting 2-over. Iowa Western leads the tournament after a round at 11-under, as its top two players shot field-leading rounds of 66.
MCC’s Matt Lorentzen carded a 3-under 69 on the 7,316-yard Rawls Course, tying for fifth overall individually. Alex Isakson was the Highlanders’ next-best finisher with an even-par 72, tying for 21st.
The tournament continues through Friday.