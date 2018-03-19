McLennan Community College’s men’s golf team shot 617 over three rounds to finish in second place behind host New Mexico Junior College Monday in Hobbs, New Mexico.
NMJC shot a winning score of 597. MCC finished two shots ahead of Odessa College’s 619.
Highlander sophomore Alex Isakson finished in second place for individual honors. He shot 146, eight shots behind the Ryan Cox of NMJC. Isakson finished three shots over teammate Micah Goulas. He shot a 149, which was good enough for third place.
MCC will travel to The Rawls Course in Lubbock on April 16-17 for the NJCAA District II Championship.