McLennan Community College golfers Matt Lorentzen and Alejandra Rodriguez have been recognized as NJCAA All-Americans following their marvelous showings at their respective national tournaments.
Lorentzen, a freshman from Hvidovre, Denmark, finished in a tie for fifth at nationals, claiming first-team All-America honors. He had eight top 10 finishes in MCC’s nine tournaments this season.
Rodriguez, a sophomore from Brownsville, was tabbed as an honorable mention All-American after finishing 16th at nationals. She had five top-20 finishes in MCC’s 10 tournaments, including two top-10 showings. She’ll compete at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith next year.