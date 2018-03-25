Coming off a four-game sweep of Weatherford, McLennan Community College baseball travels to the Houston area to play a final non-conference game against San Jacinto-North Monday at 3 p.m.
The Highlanders downed Weatherford Saturday, 14-10 and 9-2, in a doubleheader played at Weatherford. The victories followed two much closer games won by MCC Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark. MCC (24-6, 9-1 conference) beat Weatheford 4-3 and 7-6.
The No. 5 San Jac (20-7, 9-3 conference) will seek to even their record against the Highlanders Monday. McLennan took an earlier game, 11-3, when they hosted the Gators on March 12.
MCC wraps the month of March with a pair of home-and-home doubleheaders against Vernon College. The Highlanders will host Vernon on Wednesday and will travel to Vernon on Friday.