The rain comes and brings with it a change of plans. It may change the plans, but it doesn’t necessarily change results. The No. 8 McLennan College baseball team delayed their doubleheader with North Central Texas by one day, but the visiting Highlanders (29-8, 14-2 conference) came away with a sweep, 1-0 and 13-1, Sunday afternoon.
The wins extend MCC’s winning streak to seven games, including two taken from North Central on Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlanders won those games 2-1 and 13-3.
MCC is scheduled to travel to Temple for a midweek doubleheader Wednesday, with the first pitch set for 1 p.m.