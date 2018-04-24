Due to the threat of bad weather Wednesday, the McLennan baseball and softball teams have altered their schedules.
No. 16 MCC baseball will postpone its series with Grayson one day, as the teams will meet in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Thursday in Sherman. The series will conclude on Saturday with two games at Bosque River Ballpark, starting at 1 p.m. The Highlanders (33-13, 18-6) trail the Vikings (34-10, 19-5) by one game in the conference standings.
The MCC softball team has moved the start of its doubleheader with Temple up to noon Wednesday. Temple (36-5, 25-3) leads the conference, while the Highlassies (24-9, 20-8) are in second place.