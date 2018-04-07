McLennan College baseball and softball teams have rescheduled the games to be played Saturday.
Highlander baseball will play at North Central Sunday at 1 p.m. MCC will seek to extend their current five-game winning streak. They are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Temple on Wednesday, the first game beginning at 1 p.m.
The Highlassies will play makeup games with Grayson College on April 16 at noon. The games will be played at Bosque River Ballpark. MCC’s next doubleheader will be played at Weatherford College on Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m.