McLennan Community College won a pair of weekly honors from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference on Tuesday.
MCC softball player Emily Klanika was named the Pitcher of the Week for the conference. The freshman from Pflugerville won a pair of games while striking out four in 10.1 innings.
Meanwhile, MCC baseball’s Thomas Santos won Player of the Week honors and Grant Miller was the NTJCAC’s Pitcher of the Week. Santos, a freshman outfielder from Burleson, hit .500 in five games with four runs scored, three doubles and six RBIs. Miller, a freshman left-hander out of Round Rock, picked up a win and a save in two appearances while allowing only one earned run in 8.1 innings.
The MCC baseball will next play Thursday, hosting Vernon at 1 p.m. in a conference doubleheader. That’s a one-day postponement from the original schedule, due to rainy weather.