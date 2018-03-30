Losing stings. When McLennan College dropped the first baseball game to Vernon College Thursday at Bosque River Ballpark, it must have hurt more than first glance, because the Highlanders answered with a 13-1 win in the second game. And they continued the domination with a doubleheader sweep at Vernon Friday, winning Game 1, 12-0, in five innings, and winning the second game, 15-2, also in five innings. That’s 40-3 in the last three games.
MCC’s Thomas Santos led the barrage of scoring in the first game, hitting two homers and driving in three runs. Chase Sortor went 3-3 with a home run and two RBIs. The Highlanders scored in the first four innings, with the big inning coming in the third. They plated seven runs. Grant Miller earned the win.
In the second game, three separate hitters— Aidan Shepardson, Keaton Milford and R.J. Roberts—delivered home runs for McLennan (25-8, 10-2 conference). The team scored nine runs in the first inning, five in the second and one in the third, while allowing Vernon one run each in the first and fifth innings. Nick Urbantke gained the win in just two innings of pitching.
The Highlanders will host North Central in a doubleheader Wednesday with the first game at 1 p.m. They will travel to North Central for another doubleheader Friday.