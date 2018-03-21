Bosque River Ballpark has been good to the McLennan Community College baseball team this season.
The fifth-ranked Highlanders improved to 14-3 on their home diamond with a doubleheader sweep of conference foe Weatherford on Wednesday. MCC relied on some clutch bullpen pitching to win the opener, 4-3, before pulling out an equally tight nightcap, 7-6.
MCC (20-6 overall, 5-1 in conference) built a 4-1 lead through three innings of the first game, but the Coyotes made MCC sweat by coming back with a two-run sixth inning to trim the lead to 4-3.
Grant Miller came on in the sixth and finished the game with a scoreless seventh to close the book on the win for the save. Alex DeLeon took the win, as he replaced starter Jase Embry when Embry left the game in the first inning with an apparent shoulder injury.
“Those were two outstanding, really hard-fought wins,” MCC coach Mitch Thompson said. “I’m very proud of our pitching staff, and our bullpen especially, and how they competed. We were faced with adversity right from the first inning of the game and we needed guys to step up. It was just outstanding to see Alex DeLeon and Daniel Cole really do that for us out of the bullpen, and Grant Miller as well.”
The Highlanders banged out some clutch base knocks in a three-run third, including an RBI triple from Keaton Milford, a run-scoring double by Griffin Paxton and an RBI single from Thomas Santos.
In the second game, MCC pounced on Weatherford starter Kenneth Walker from the outset, scoring five runs in the first two innings. That outburst was helped along by Dylan Neuse’s solo home run in the second.
But Weatherford (15-13, 6-4) fought back, scoring four runs in the third and two more in the sixth, again pulling within a run. Just like in the first game, though, MCC’s bullpen did the job, as Daniel Cole closed the game with a pair of scoreless frames for the save.
“We had to fight and scrap until the last out of the game. But to come out with the doubleheader sweep after facing the adversity we faced, I’m proud of the way we won those ballgames,” Thompson said.
MCC starter Shane Daughety picked up the win in the second game, while Weatherford’s Walker suffered the loss. Neuse, Santos and Paxton each went 2-for-4 to top the team at the plate.
MCC’s series with Weatherford will continue on Saturday at Roger Williams Ballpark in Weatherford. The first game will start at 1 p.m., with the second to follow.