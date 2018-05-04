McLennan College’s baseball team puts their No. 17 ranking on the line as they try to reach 40 wins on the season when they face Ranger College in an away doubleheader Saturday. The first game starts at 1 p.m. with the second game to follow at 4 p.m. The games are the last two of the regular season
The Highlanders (28-14, 23-7 conference) are on a five-game win streak, and hope to extend that streak well into the post-season. MCC is currently one game behind Cisco College in conference standings. Ranger (23-27, 9-21) is in seventh currently. Cisco (47-6, 24-6 conference) hosts Vernon College (10-42, 4-26 conference) while Grayson (37-14, 22-8 conference) travels to Weatherford (26-26, 16-14 conference).
MCC won the doubleheader against Ranger in Waco Wednesday, winning the first game, 7-3, and the second, 6-4. They will next play in the Region V Division I Baseball Tournament on May 11-15 at Airhog Stadium in Grand Prairie.