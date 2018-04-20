The No. 5 McLennan Community College baseball team had an unusual day in that they lost both games of their doubleheader Friday against Cisco at the Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlanders dropped the first game, 3-2 in extra innings, and came up short in the second game, 6-3.
It marks the first series loss in conference play and the second series loss of the season for MCC. They split the doubleheader Wednesday at Cisco, winning the first game, 12-2 in five innings, and falling, 11-7, in the second game.
The Highlanders are now 33-12, 18-6 in conference play. They will play at Blinn College in a non-conference game Monday at 3 p.m.