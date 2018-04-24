McLennan forward Jashawn Talton has been selected to play in the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Talton, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee, averaged 12.7 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds for the Highlanders this year. The all-conference and all-region performer also shot 58.6 percent from the field, which ranked second in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
The game is set for May 19 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, in conjunction with the Nike Basketball Coaches Clinic.